Darius Rucker, Lyle Lovett to Guest Star in ‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’

Darius Rucker and Lyle Lovett are taking their talents to Helena, Montana. The country music singers will guest star in an upcoming episode in this season of “Big Sky: Deadly Trails,” ABC announced on Wednesday.

Lovett is set to play Tex, a seemingly well-mannered cowboy and tracking specialist with a hidden menacing side, while Rucker will portray Tex’s partner named Possum. According to the synopsis, the character is “a hired gun who works at night like his nocturnal namesake.”

This season of “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles), as they work together attempting to maintain order in Helena, Montana, with their investigative skills. After their local backcountry trip led by outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes off the rails, the group faces their most dangerous mystery yet where every camper involved is under suspicion.

Rucker first rose to prominence in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, whose record breaking double Diamond-certified debut “Cracked Rear View,” remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. The band has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. After going solo in 2008, Rucker has earned four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, plus 10 No. 1 singles at Country radio and 11 Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum certified hits. Rucker was inducted as a Grand Ole Opry member in 2012 and in 2014 he won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his rendition of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel.”

Lovett, a four-time Grammy winner, boasts a music career that spans 14 albums since he burst onto the scene with his self-titled debut in 1986. In addition to his many awards, he was also given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

