‘Daria’ Spinoff ‘Jodie’ Now an Animated Film, Sets Main Cast Including Pamela Adlon, William Jackson Harper, Kal Penn (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Daria” spinoff “Jodie” is taking shape, but will now be an animated film rather than a series as originally announced. In addition, Variety has learned exclusively that the spinoff has set its main cast.

It was previously announced that Tracee Ellis Ross will voice the title role of Jodie, Daria’s friend from high school. The film sees her graduating from college and going to work as an intern for the prestigious tech firm, Firstfinity.

The cast now includes: Pamela Adlon (“Better Things,” “King of the Hill”), Cole Escola (“Ziwe,” “Tuca & Bertie”), Jojo T. Gibbs (“Twenties,” “Good Trouble”), William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place,” “Love Life”), Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant,” “Girls”), Alex Moffat (“SNL,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet”), Dermot Mulroney (“Hanna,” “Shameless”), Arden Myrin (“Insatiable,” “Shameless”), Kal Penn (“House,” “Designated Survivor”), Kofi Siriboe (“Queen Sugar, “Awkward”), Dulcé Sloan (“The Great North,” “The Daily Show”), and Heléne Yorke (“The Other Two,” “Masters of Sex”).

Full character descriptions can be found below.

The fact that the project is now a film is its latest evolution. In 2018, it was originally intended to be a series featuring both Daria and Jodie. In 2019, it was announced that it would be a standalone series about Jodie with Ellis Ross in the lead role. Paramount has found success with such animated films already, with two standalone “South Park” films having aired on streamer Paramount+ to date.

“Jodie” is written by Grace Edwards, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Ellis Ross and Ashley Kohler of Awesome Inc. MTV Entertainment Studios produces.

Character descriptions:

–Tracee Ellis Ross will play Jodie, the iconic character from “Daria.” Fresh from college graduation and full of ambition, Jodie heads to the big city for a prestigious internship at tech behemoth, Firstfinity.

–Pamela Adlon will play Jocelyn Light, the trailblazing VP of Internet Affairs at FirstFinity whom Jodie reveres.

–Cole Escola will play Ryan, Jodie’s intern friend at Firstfinity who is allergic to earnestness.

–Jojo T. Gibbs will play Tiffany, who has swag for weeks, lives in Jodie’s building and is Cas’ ex.

–William Jackson Harper will play Mack, Jodie’s witty and supportive high school sweetheart from the original “Daria” series.

–Zosia Mamet will play Greta, a beachy-waved, self-proclaimed empath and Jodie’s fellow intern at Firstfinity.

–Alex Moffat will play Barry, the overeager internship coordinator at Firstfinity who, despite being in his 50s, desperately tries to be Gen-Z cool.

–Dermot Mulroney will play Lionel, the powerful and charming CEO of Firstfinity.

–Arden Myrin will play Britney, the former Lawndale cheerleader from Daria turned influencer at FirstFinity.

–Kal Penn will play Sandeep, another fellow intern who is a fitness-obsessed, tech bro.

–Kofi Siriboe will play Raymond, Jodie’s incredibly handsome, but not-so-friendly supervisor at Firstfinity.

–Dulcé Sloan will play Cas, Jodie’s fun-loving best friend from college and new roommate. A finance genius and social butterfly, Cas plays as hard as she grinds.

–Helene Yorke will play Nia, Jodie’s brown-nosing, fellow intern who will do whatever it takes to get ahead.