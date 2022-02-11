‘Daredevil’ and Other Marvel Series Leaving Netflix, but Don’t Have a New Home Yet

Netflix’s Marvel comic book series “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Punisher” and “The Defenders” are all leaving the platform for good at the end of February, Variety confirms. The rights to these series are reverting back to Disney, but the studio has not yet announced plans for where “Daredevil” and company will go. Streaming platforms such as Disney Plus and Hulu are possibilities. Disney had no comment when asked by Variety.

Marvel fans discovered a Netflix disclaimer on these series this week that read, “Last day to watch on Netflix: February 28,” prompting questions about what streaming platform they’ll go to next. While all of Netflix’s Marvel series were branded as “Netflix Originals” to consumers, the shows were licensed out to the streaming giant from Disney. Netflix’s licensing deal for the series has ended.

Netflix’s run of Marvel originals got its start with the launch of “Daredevil” in April 2015. All of the Netflix-Marvel series were canceled in 2018 and 2019 in the lead up to the November 2019 launch of Disney Plus, but a contract prevented Netflix’s Marvel shows and characters from appearing in any non-Netflix series or films for at least two years after each one’s cancellation.

November 2020 marked two years since the “Daredevil” cancelation, thus opening the door for leading star Charlie Cox to reprise the fan favorite character in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. That event finally took place in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in which Cox had a cameo appearance as his out-of-costume character Matt Murdock. Both Cox and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have expressed interest in more Daredevil. With “Daredevil” leaving Netflix, expect fan speculation for a fourth season on Disney Plus to increase.

With reporting by Adam B. Vary.