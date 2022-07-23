‘Daredevil’ Disney+ Series Gets Title, Release Date

The Man Without Fear is coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Daredevil: Born Again” was announced at Marvel’s San Diego Comic Con panel by Kevin Feige. It’s set to release in Spring 2024 with an 18-episode season.

Daredevil also showed up at the end of the “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” trailer that debuted during the panel.

Cox’s Daredevil made his way back into the MCU in last year’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” in which he had a cameo role as his alter-ego Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer who fights crime outside of his office hours. Variety exclusively reported in May that a solo “Daredevil” series was moving forward at Disney Plus, with Matt Corman and Chris Ord are attached to write and executive produce.

“Daredevil” first launched on Netflix in 2015, kicking off a mature, street-level saga of superhero shows that included “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.” The four heroes, played by Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter and Finn Jones, then eventually teamed up for “The Defenders” miniseries crossover. “Daredevil” was renewed for a total of three seasons before the Netflix titles came to an end. Disney+ acquired the rights to the shows and began streaming them in March of this year.

The “Daredevil” series was largely the most popular of the Netflix series, with fans clamoring for Cox to return to the MCU. The show also introduced Vincent D’Onofrio’s imposing villain Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, who most recently appeared in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.” It’s also been rumored that Cox and D’Onofrio will appear in the upcoming “Echo” series, itself a spinoff from “Hawkeye” starring Alaqua Cox’s character

It was also revealed during Friday’s Marvel animation panel that Cox will return to voice Daredevil in the animated series “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” which is swinging to Disney+ in 2024.