Daphne Zuniga to Reunite With ‘Melrose Place’ Co-Star Grant Show on CW’s ‘Dynasty’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Melrose Place” co-stars Daphne Zuniga and Grant Show will be reunited when Zuniga guest stars on an upcoming episode of the CW network’s “Dynasty,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Zuniga is set to play Sonya Jackson, a woman from Blake’s (Show) past who comes in and stirs things up for the Carringtons. The episode of “Dynasty,” titled “A Friendly Kiss Between Friends,” will air Friday, April 29, at 9 p.m. on the CW.

Here’s the official character description for Zuniga’s Sonya: “A successful, sultry contemporary to Blake Carrington, Sonya shakes things up after reuniting with her old friend and reminiscing about their college days. Sonya isn’t afraid to mix business with pleasure, posing unexpected challenges for Blake and his wife, Cristal.”

Zuniga starred as Jo Reynolds on Fox’s “Melrose Place” for four seasons alongside Show as her on-again-off-again love interest Jake Hanson, who remained through Season 5.

The “Dynasty” guest spot marks Zuniga’s second recent on-screen “Melrose Place” reunion: she appeared alongside her former co-stars Laura Leighton and Josie Bissett for an episode of Fox’s “Fantasy Island” reboot.

Along with her iconic part on “Melrose Place,” Zuniga is best known known for her roles in “Spaceballs,” “The Sure Thing” and “One Tree Hill.”

Before the pandemic shut things down, Zuniga made her directorial debut with “Deadly Assistant,” a thriller produced by Mar Vista Entertainment that aired on the Lifetime Television and Lifetime Movie Network. She also starred alongside Jason Priestley in “Gates of Paradise,” as part of the anthology VC Andrews series of films on Lifetime.

Additionally, Zuniga has starred in several movies for Lifetime and Hallmark, including “On Strike for Christmas,” “Gone Missing,” “A Family Thanksgiving” and “Mail Order Bride.”

She is repped by Untitled, AKA Talent Agency and Jill Fritzo PR.