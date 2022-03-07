‘Bel-Air’ to Feature Daphne Maxwell Reid, Vernee Watson-Johnson in ‘Fresh Prince’ Reunion (TV News Roundup)

“Bel Air” is about to feature a “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion — of sorts. Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played Will’s aunt on later seasons of “Fresh Prince,” and Vernee Watson-Johnson, who recurred as Will’s mom on the show, are returning to Bel Air — in guest starring roles for Episode 9 of Peacock’s new drama.

Maxwell Reid and Watson-Johnson portrayed Aunt Viv and Viola “Vy” Smith, respectively, in the original series. For their upcoming guest roles on “Bel-Air,” the two will play “Helen” and “Janice,” members of the Art Council Board of Trustee.

Peacock’s “Bel-Air” reimagines the beloved “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” sitcom — with a new lens on Will’s (Jabari Banks) complicated journey from West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. The series, inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer, is executive produced by Will Smith — as well as director/co-writer Cooper and showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.

New episodes of “Bel-Air” are released on Peacock every Thursday. Maxwell Reid and Watson-Johnson’s appearances in Episode 9 will stream March 24. The Season 1 finale of “Bel-Air” will be March 31.

Also in today’s TV News Roundup:

DATES

“Russian Doll” will return to Netflix on April 20, which just happens to be … a Wednesday. Season 2 will be set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop. New episodes will follow the pair as they pass through an unexpected time portal located in Manhattan. As they try to escape, both must face their pasts. In addition to starring, Lyonne serves as showrunner and executive producer. Season 2 of “Russian Doll” is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado and Allison Silverman. Netflix also released a teaser for Season 2 on Monday. Watch below.

STREAMING

G4 and Pluto TV have launched a partnership to distribute G4 Select, a streamer for the network’s “FAST” (free, ad-supported television) audience. G4 Select will offer G4’s programming — including both newly relaunched editions of legacy shows like “Attack the Show!” and “Ninja Warrior,” as well as new content such as “Name Your Price” and “Scott The Woz.” G4 content is also distributed on its flagship G4 channel with pay-TV — through Verizon Fios, Cox, Xfinity TV and Philo — as well as G4’s official Twitch channel, social media and YouTube.

EXECUTIVES

CBS has named Jamie Reysen vice president of CBSNews.com and streaming growth and engagement for CBS News. Reysen will continue to run CBS News’ growth and engagement team, as well as oversee editorial content and production for CBSNews.com. In her new role, which will begin immediately, Reysen will report to president and co-head of CBS News and Stations Neeraj Khemlani. Reysen most recently served as vice president of growth and engagement for CBS News and was previously director of audience development at Fox News.

TRAILERS

HBO Max announced that “DMZ,” a four-part original series based on the DC graphic novel of the same name, will premiere on March 17. The mini-series stars Rosario Dawson as a mother who searches a demilitarized zone in Manhattan for her lost son, and features a cast including Benjamin Bratt, Hoon Lee, Freddy Miyares, Jordan Preston Carter, Venus Ariel, Rutina Wesley, Nora Dunn, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Mamie Gummer, Agam Darshi, Juani Feliz and Henry G. Sanders. “DMZ” is produced by Ava DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the comic book series written by Brian Wood and illustrated by Riccardo Burchielli, the series was created by Roberto Patino. Watch the trailer below.

PARTNERSHIPS

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, Fox Entertainment announced that it will partner with SeeHer to help further the mission of accurate representations of women and girls in media. The network will once again air its “She’s a Hero” campaign during the March 8 episode of “The Resident,” highlighting the real stories of frontline nurses and doctors during the pandemic. Bank of America has signed on the sponsor the initiative, which will also take place across “The Resident’s” social platforms.