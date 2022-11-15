Danielle Fishel to Direct Tubi’s Identity-Switch Movie ‘Classmates’ Written by Husband Jensen Karp (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Entertainment’s ad-supported streamer Tubi has ordered the TV movie “Classmates,” from the wife and husband team of Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) and Jensen Karp (“Kevin & Bean,” Hot Karl). Fishel directed and Karp wrote the film, which will debut in 2023.

Anjelica Bette Fellini (“The French Dispatch”) and Kayden Muller-Janssen (“The Villains of Valley View”) star in the film as former high school classmates Anabella and Raury, who have their identities swapped on the first day of college due to a computer hack.

Per the logline: “Despite entirely different backgrounds, races, and personalities, Anabella convinces Raury to leave the mistake uncorrected. The decision to go with the flow creates a massive ripple effect when one of their parents’ shady dealings puts them both in danger. Together, the girls find themselves running for their lives and must put aside their differences if they want to survive. Of course, the best of enemies often become the best of friends, and Anabella and Raury will discover they have more in common than they thought.”

Fishel and Karp also produce the film along with Cartel’s Stan Spry and Eric Woods. Stars also include Cooper Mothersbaugh (“Moxie”), Kyle Coffman (“Westside Story”), Natalie Lander (“The Middle”), John Michael Higgins (“Best in Show”), Edward Gelhaus (“The Terminal List”), Dan Gauthier (“One Life to Live”), Peter Sudarso (“Power Rangers Ninja Steel”), Trina McGee (“Boy Meets World”), Bailey Gavulic (“At the End of the Day”), Zach Gilford (“Friday Night Lights”), Camille Kostek (“Monsters of California”), Daniela Rivera (“Banging Lanie”), Emily Claire (“Girl Meets World”) and Ricky (“A Cup of Tea and a Chat”).

Fishel recently launched the podcast “Pod Meets World” through iHeart Media, and is executive producing the HBO Max movie “Distance From Me to You.” Besides playing Topanga on “Boy Meets World” and “Girl Meets World,” she has also directed episodes of Disney Channel’s “Sydney to the Max,” “Raven’s Home,” “Coop & Cami Ask the World,” “Pretty Freekin’ Scary” and “Villains of Valley View.”

Karp, who was an exec producer on TBS’ “Drop the Mic,” has also written and produced for Funny or Die, the MTV VMAs, “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Rolling Stone, WWE Raw, The Hundreds, and the ESPYs. He had a brief rap career as Hot Karl, and turned that experience into the book “Kanye West Owes Me $300.” Karp also was a regular on KROQ’s “Kevin & Bean” and its spinoff “Kevin in the Morning with Allie and Jensen.”

Fishel is repped by The Cartel and The Nord Group, while Karp is repped by CAA and The Nord Group.