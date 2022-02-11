Daniella Pineda Joins ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ at AMC (EXCLUSIVE)

Daniella Pineda has signed on for a role in the AMC anthology series “Tales of the Walking Dead,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Pineda joins previously announced cast members Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, and Jillian Bell. Details on the characters each will play in the series are being kept under wraps. The six-episode episodic anthology series will feature both new and established characters from “The Walking Dead” universe.

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is slated to debut this summer on AMC and AMC Plus. The show was first announced as being in development in September 2020 and ordered to series in October 2021. In an interview with Variety in 2020, then-AMC COO Ed Carroll said that “Tales” would serve as a “test kitchen” of sorts, meaning that if a particular episode is well received, it could lead to another spinoff.

Pineda most recently starred in the Netflix live-action remake of “Cowboy Bebop” in the role of Faye Valentine. Her other TV roles include “What/If,” “The Detour,” and “The Originals.” On the film side, she appeared in the film “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in 2018 and will reprise her role as Zia Rodriguez in the upcoming sequel “Jurassic World Dominion.” That film will debut in theaters on June 10. She has also wrapped production on the feature “The Plane” starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter for Lionsgate and Di Bonaventura Pictures.

Pineda is repped by UTA, Kirsten Ames Management, and Schreck Rose.

The mothership series “The Walking Dead” is currently in the midst of its eleventh and final season. The season will consist of 24 episodes total, with the first eight airing between August and October 2021. The next eight episodes will kick off on Feb. 20 on AMC and Feb. 13 on AMC Plus.