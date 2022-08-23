Dania Ramirez to Lead Fox Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’

Dania Ramirez is poised to take the lead role in the upcoming Fox drama series “Alert,” Variety has learned.

The show was ordered to series at the broadcast network in May as part of Fox’ s upfronts presentation to advertisers.

Ramirez will star as Nikki, described as a salt-of-the-earth woman whose life was ripped apart six years ago by the disappearance of her 11-year-old son. She found her calling as the head of the Missing Person’s Unit. Her zeal and personal connection to the victims and their families infuses each and every case, and she helps others find their loved ones even as she couldn’t find her own.

Ramirez currently stars in the Netflix series “Sweet Tooth,” which is currently preparing its second season. Ramirez other recent TV roles include “Tell Me a Story,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “Devious Maids,” while she has also been on shows like “The Sopranos,” “Heroes,” and “Entourage.” She currently has an eight-episode podcast with Eva Longoria with iHeartMedia called “Sisters of the Underground.”

She is repped by Atlas Artists and Felker Toczek.

“Alert” hails from writer John Eisendrath, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner also executive producing. Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment produce.

“Alert” does not yet have a premiere date, but Fox announced its fall premiere dates in June. The new country music drama “Monarch” will debut on Sunday, Sept. 11 before shifting to Tuesday nights beginning Sept. 20. Returning Fox show “9-1-1” will launch its new season on Sept. 19 and “The Masked Singer” returns Sept 21.