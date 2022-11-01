‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz Ahead of Series Premiere

Starz has renewed its “Dangerous Liaisons” series for a second season before the first has premiered.

The series, described as a “prelude” to the novel of the same name by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, will officially debut on Nov. 6 on the Starz linear network, the Starz app, and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. It will be available on Lionsgate+ across Europe, Latin America, and Japan. Season 2 will begin production in Prague in early 2023.

“‘Dangerous Liaisons’ is addictive, provocative and beautifully rendered,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz. “This prelude to the famed 18th century novel illuminates pre-revolution Paris at its most decadent. We are confident that by the end of season one viewers will be craving more scheming and seduction.”

“Dangerous Liaisons” tells the origin story of the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton). Per the official series description, “This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other. Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton portray the notorious lovers: Camille who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (Lesley Manville) navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him. Their on-again off-again love story is the heart of the series. It’s not love… it’s war.”

In addition to Englert, Denton, and Manville, the series stars: Kosar Ali as Victoire, Carice van Houten as Jacqueline de Montrachet, Hilton Pelser as Gabriel Carrè, Fisayo Akinade as Chevalier de Saint-Jacques, Michael McElhatton as Jean de Merteuil, Nathanael Saleh as Azolan, Colette Dalal Tchantcho as Ondine de Valmont, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Majordome, Tom Wlaschiha as Henri de Montrachet, and Paloma Faith as Florence de Regnier.

“We’re greatly appreciative to Starz and Lionsgate for their ongoing support of the show,” said series executive producer Colin Callender. “We’re very excited to share Harriet Warner’s brilliant vision for season two, which will see our world expand and the relationships between our characters deepen in thrilling, dangerous new ways.”

Harriet Warner serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “Dangerous Liaisons.” Callender executive produces via Playground along with Tony Krantz of Flame Ventures, Scott Huff, and Christopher Hampton. Liz Gill will be a producer on Season 2, with Olly Blackburn returning to direct. Playground and Flame Ventures produce in association with Lionsgate Television.