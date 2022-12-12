‘Dangerous Liaisons’ Canceled at Starz Despite Season 2 Renewal

Starz has canceled “Dangerous Liaisons” after one season — despite that the historical drama was renewed just last month, Variety has confirmed.

Though executives at Starz had much faith behind the series, sources say the team decided to axe the show due to it not finding its audience. The remaining three episodes in the first season will be released as scheduled.

“Dangerous Liaisons” was given a Season 2 order in November, prior to its Nov. 6 premiere.

Alice Elgert and Nicholas Denton star in the show as the Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont. Based on the famous 18th century novel of the same name by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the Starz series served as a prequel to the historic tale showing the origin story of the notorious couple.

“This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other,” reads the series description.

Kosar Ali, Carice Van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Tom Wlaschiha join Elgert and Denton among the cast.

Harriet Warner served as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on “Dangerous Liaisons.” The series was executive produced by Colin Callender via Playground, Tony Krantz of Flame Ventures, Scott Huff, and Christopher Hampton. Liz Gill was expected to be a producer on Season 2, with Olly Blackburn’s scheduled to return to direct. Playground and Flame Ventures produced in association with Lionsgate Television.