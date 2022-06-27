Conrad Green Returns as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Showrunner, Timed to the Show’s Disney+ Move

Conrad Green is returning to “Dancing with the Stars” as showrunner/executive producer and will oversee the show’s landmark transition this fall from ABC to Disney+. The news is expected to be officially announced today by Disney+ and BBC Studios Los Angeles Prods., which produces the competition series.

Green was the original showrunner of “Dancing with the Stars,” which was adapted from the UK format “Dancing with the Stars” and premiered on ABC in June 2005. He ran the show through its Season 18 in 2014, before leaving to produce “Utopia” for Fox. He replaces Andrew Llinares, who departed last fall after Season 30, the series’ final edition on ABC.

Green was part of the team that launched hits such as “Big Brother” and “Popstars” in the U.K.; he later moved to the U.S.

shows as Dancing with the Stars, Big Brother, Ibiza Uncovered, Red Handed, The Pride of Britain Awards and Popstars. In 2001, after his success with launching Big Brother UK and Popstars, he was hired as BBC’s head of New Entertainment Development. A year later he was hired by 19TV, the company that produced Pop Idol and moved to the United States. His other credits include “My Kitchen Rules,” “The Gong Show,” “Ultimate Tag,” “Go Big Show” and “Crime Scene Kitchen.”

Llinares, who joined the show in 2018, before Season 26, implemented several changes on the show in recent years — including the transition from original host Tom Bergeron (along with co-host Erin Andrews, who had joined in 2014) to Tyra Banks.

As Green re-joins the show, Disney+ has picked up the series for Seasons 31 and 32. The show will launch on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada this fall, making it the streaming service’s first live series.

More details are to come on what “DWTS” might look like on Disney+. But the format will remain the same: Celebrities paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines. In the Season 30 finale, Iman Shumpert (paired with dancer Daniella Karagach) became the first NBA player to win the mirrorball trophy, narrowly beating out JoJo Siwa and her partner, dancer Jenna Johnson.