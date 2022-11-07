‘Dancing With the Stars’ Semi-Finalists Revealed After Double Elimination

It’s getting down to the end on “Dancing With the Stars,” as two pairs were sent home on Monday night.

For ’90s night, all of the duos performed to hit songs from the decade, with Wayne Brady, Charli D’Amelio and Gabby Windy all earning perfect scores.

One of the most powerful routines of the night was a jazz performance by Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart to Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy the Silence.” Everyone was emotional, including Derek Hough who choked back tears as he told the pair, “That was so insanely powerful. It made me realize how much I depend on the music. So to share that experience, that was impactful.”

Afterward, Stewart noted that it was a “profound moment” for her to be part of the partnership with Durant and dancing without music allowed them to connect even further. The routine earned the duo their first 10s, and they scored a 39 out of 40.

The second half of the night featured the return of the relay dances. One judge was assigned to each round and tasked with awarding five points to the couple they thought were the best.

Len Goodman judged Shangela and Durant’s cha cha to “Ice Ice Baby,” choosing Shangela as the winner. Next, Vinny Guadagnino and Trevor Donovan danced a samba, judged by Carrie Ann Inaba. She awarded the five points to Donovan.

Heidi D’Amelio and Brady went head to head with a samba for Bruno Tonioli, who ultimately chose Brady. Lastly, Charli D’Amelio and Windey each danced a salsa judged by Hough. D’Amelio ultimately was given the extra points.

The couple with the lowest combined total of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes was Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, who were immediately sent home. Donovan and partner Emma Slater landed in the bottom two alongside Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki. The judges saved Donovan, and Guadagnino was eliminated.