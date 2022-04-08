‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Move to Disney Plus After 30 Seasons on ABC

“Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney Plus after airing for 30 seasons airing on ABC, Variety has confirmed.

The show has received a two-season renewal at the Disney-owned streaming service for Seasons 31 and 32, with the new season to debut in the fall. “DWTS” will be the first live series to stream on Disney Plus.

Variety has confirmed the series will not air repeats on ABC and strictly be available via Disney Plus.

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

The move is a serious blow to both ABC and broadcast networks in general, which have staked their relevance in recent years on their ability to deliver live audiences as broadcast ratings for scripted programming continues to dwindle. More and more, media giants like Disney are shifting resources over to their budding streaming businesses, leaving broadcasters with fewer and fewer shows to fill their airtime. Should “DWTS” prove to be successful on Disney Plus, it opens the door for even more shows to be shifted over to streaming.

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” said Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.”