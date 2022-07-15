Fox’s New Dan Harmon Animated Series ‘Krapopolis’ Unveils San Diego Comic-Con Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox is bringing “Krapopolis,” its new animated series from “Community” creator and “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon, to San Diego Comic-Con next week — where audiences where get their first peek at the upcoming show.

That presence will include an outdoor activation at the the Children’s Museum Park (in front of the San Diego Convention Center), as well as a Comic-Con panel, the launch of an Instagram game, artwork on the side of the Omni Hotel, and merch — sold in partnership with Toddland — at Fox’s booth on the convention floor.

Set in mythical ancient Greece, “Krapopolis” is set to premiere on Fox in 2023 and centers “centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.” The show features the voices of Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”), Richard Ayoade (“The IT Crowd”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in The Shadows”), Pam Murphy (“Mapleworth Murders”) and Duncan Trussell (“The Midnight Gospel”).

Harmon, executive producer and showrunner Jordan Young, supervising director Pete Michels and stars Berry, Murphy and Trussell, will be a part of the comedy’s Comic-Con panel (moderated by Variety TV editor Michael Schneider) in room 6BCF at the San Diego Convention Center on Saturday, July 23, at 2:45 p.m. PT. The hour-long panel will feature an early sneak peek at content from the series and more.

While inside the convention center, Fox Entertainment’s first-ever individual Comic-Con booth (the network was previously represented alongside 20th Century Fox TV, back when they were siblings and back when it was called “20th Century Fox TV”) will not only feature Toddland product but also include a photo opportunity with characters from the series. The cast and producers behind “Krapopolis” will appear in the booth on Saturday, July 23, at 4:30 p.m. (prior to the panel), to meet fans and pass out autographed “Krapopolis” posters. Tickets for the signing will be distributed at booth #4423 on Saturday morning.

Fox Entertainment

The all-ages outdoor activation at the Children’s Museum Park, located at W. Island Avenue and Front Street, will be open to the public from Thursday, July 21 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) through Sunday, July 24 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Attendees will travel 40 feet up to go down a 70-foot slide into the center of the activation, and also will find a photo opportunity with the characters from the series. While there, people can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip for two to Greece.

As for the “Medusa Instagram game,” it will be available via QR code within the space. And the artwork on the side of the Omni Hotel in downtown San Diego, featuring the characters Stupendous, Tyrannis, Deliria, Shlub and Hippocampus, will be revealed on July 19.

“Krapopolis,” owned by Fox Entertainment and produced by its animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, comes from the network’s arnimation deal with Harmon. It’s curated entirely on the blockchain by Fox Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs.

Ayoade voices “Tyrannis,” the mortal son of a goddess; Waddingham plays “Deliria,” Tyrannis’ mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices; Berry is “Shlub,” Tyrannis’ father, a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]); Murphy is “Stupendous,” Tyrannis’ half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops; and . Trussell plays “Hippocampus,” Tyrannis’ half-brother, offspring of Shlub and a mermaid.

Other Fox series appearing at Comic-Con, via Disney’s 20th TV Animation, include “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.”