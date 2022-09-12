The Bar Is Open: Abrams Media Opens New Sites Devoted to Tequila, Rum, Gin

Dan Abrams wants to expand the offerings at the bar.

After launching Whiskey Raiders, a digital outlet devoted to the review and discussion of whiskey and bourbon, in late 2020, the entrepreneur’s Abrams Media wants to do the same for tequila, rum and gin. The company has launched Tequila Raiders, Rum Raiders and Gin Raiders, each devoted to offering online resources and content around each spirit — creating a large database of liquor reviews.

Just as Whiskey Raiders does, the new sites will aggregate individual reviews from respected outlets across the internet and use a proprietary algorithm to assign one average score for each bottle. In addition to reviews, the sites will also provide news and lifestyle coverage on tequila, rum and gin.

“We always knew that we wanted to expand to other liquor verticals,” said Abrams, in a prepared statement. “After seeing the success of Whiskey Raiders, tequila, rum and gin seemed like the obvious next step. The collection of Raiders sites will now serve as the go-to database for anyone looking to assess the quality of a particular drink while also encouraging and directing users to the full reviews for more in depth analysis.”

Since launching WhiskeyRaiders.com via the acquisition of the site t8ke.review and hiring its founder, spirits critic Jay West, the site has posted more than 1,800 aggregated reviews. Abrams, who hosts a primetime show on NewsNation and is a legal analyst for ABC News, recently opened Ev&Em Vineyards on the North Fork of Long Island.