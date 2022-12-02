Daisy Ridley to Star in Miramax TV’s ‘The Christie Affair,’ Based on Agatha Christie’s Disappearance (TV News Roundup)

Daisy Ridley will star in and executive produce the series adaptation of Nina de Gramont’s best-selling novel “The Christie Affair” for Miramax TV, which is set to develop and produce the murder mystery. The series is set to be a reimagining of Agatha Christie’s 11-day disappearance in 1926, which mirrored many elements of the mystery genre the late author was known for.

Ridley will play Nan O’Dea, the mistress of Christie’s husband, who the series will center on. Throughout the show, Nan discovers that her life becomes entwined with Christie’s in ways that neither could ever expect. Writer Juliette Towhidi is adapting the script for television; her previous credits include “Calendar Girls”, “Death Comes to Pemberley,” “Testament of Youth” and “The Essex Serpent.”

Gramont’s novel was published by St. Martin’s Press this February and became a No. 1 bestseller in the U.K., and was included on the New York Times’ bestseller list as well as Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Book Club.

Miramax TV will produce with the Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Rich Green, Jeremy Bell and DJ Goldberg as executive producers. Marina Niel is supervising the project for Miramax UK.

CLIPS

BYUtv has shared the full-length version of singer Megan Helty’s rendition of “Christmas is Coming, So Deck the Halls,” which was cut from the broadcast of “O Holy Night: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir.”

DEALS

One Championship and FanDuel have agreed upon a new deal that will bring One Championship’s martial arts events to the newly launched FanDuel TV network. The partnership, featuring weekly Asia primetime events, officially kicks off on Friday, January 20. Givng viewers an early preview of the content to come, FanDuel TV will also air “One 164: Pacio vs. Brooks” this Saturday, December 3.

“We’re eager to continue expanding the variety of content we’re offering at FanDuel TV to introduce our audience to emerging sports,” said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. “We’ve long respected the content the One Championship team is producing and are looking forward to bringing their action to our audience through FanDuel TV and FanDuel+.”

This partnership with One will mark the first time that martial arts events are available on FanDuel TV.

“We are thrilled to join the FanDuel TV lineup and give our passionate U.S. audience yet another way to engage with One Championship,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO, One Championship. “Having a quality partner in FanDuel will help raise the profile of our company in the region and provide their viewers with action-packed martial arts events like they have never seen before.”

FanDuel TV is broadly distributed on linear television through cable and satellite distributors including Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, DirecTV, DISH, Cox Communications, YouTube TV and Hulu.

SERIES

Italian stylist Rossano Ferretti will headline “HairStyle: The Talent Show,” a new television concept for Shine Iberia where top hair professionals in the country face challenges to win a prize package that includes the opening of their own custom hair salon and a prize worth $150,000.

Ferretti will share his knowledge and talent mentoring and judging ‘HairStyle’ contestants. In each episode, Ferretti will be joined by a stylist and a guest celebrity.

The show is set to air next fall, and interested professional hairdressers can apply to compete on the show here.

PROGRAMMING

Fuse Media has found a home for its free, ad-supported streaming channel, Latino Vibes, with Roku. The channel is now available through The Roku Channel. Audiences can watch he channel for free though The Roku Channel on Roku TVs and devices, as well as online at TheRokuChannel.com, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.

The new channel features English-language Latino content, celebrating the Latino culture. Latino Vibes launches with more 450 hours of Latino content featuring series such as “Hip-Hop Houdini” and “Mario Lopez One-on-One” among movies and other series showcasing Latino stars such as Ana de Armas, Jennifer Lopez and others.

“As a Latino-owned entertainment company, it is in our DNA to make sure we provide a platform that supports and creates content where the Latino community can feel they are seen, celebrated and honored,” said Fuse Media Chairman & CEO Mike Roggero. “Latino Vibes shows our commitment to creating a space in the entertainment industry that truly represents the diversity and richness of our global community, and we are pleased to have found a likeminded partner in The Roku Channel for the launch of Latino Vibes.”