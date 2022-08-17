‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Launches ‘In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection: A Self-Guided Walking Tour of Jan. 6’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is partnering with VoiceMap to launch an interactive self-guided walking tour aiming to take guests on a journey through the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C., Comedy Central announced on Wednesday.

“In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection” will allow listeners to trace the exact route taken by the insurrectionists on January 6th to revisit the events that occurred before, during and after the historic day. Beginning near the White House, the tour promises to take guests down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, following in the footsteps of the people who marched in support of keeping former President Donald Trump in office.

As a follow up to its “Heroes of Freedomsurrection” installation –– “The Daily Show’s” collection of monuments paying “tribute” to the “heroes” most responsible for inciting the Capitol riots –– the new excursion will use VoiceMap’s technology to recapture the history of the insurrection for Washington, DC visitors.

VoiceMap, a publishing platform and mobile app for location-aware audio tours, uses GPS to play audio automatically and includes turn-by-turn directions. The tour is also available virtually, for those who aren’t in Washington to listen to at home, with photographs of locations along the route.

“In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection” features fifteen stops that spotlight important sites from the events of January 6th. VoiceMap has named and described a few of its highlights from the tour: The Battle of Little Muffin Top, in which the country’s bravest president, Donald J. Trump, single-handedly fought against his own secret service detail; The Josh Hawley Fist of Solidarity, a patch of grass where Missouri Senator Josh Hawley raised his right arm in solidarity with those converging on his place of work; and the Ellipse/Save America Rally, a spot at the National Mall where Trump organized his followers on the morning of January 6th and urged them to “walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and its companion series landed seven Emmy nominations this year, the most it has scored since Noah took over as host. Nods include one for variety talk series.