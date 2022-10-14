‘Daily Show’ Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Roy Wood Jr. has signed with CAA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

Wood, best known for his role as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” is an Emmy Award-nominated documentary producer, comedian, writer, actor, radio personality and podcaster.

The comedian was most recently seen starring opposite Jon Hamm in “Confess, Fletch,” which was released on Sept. 16. His other credits include Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” Netflix’s “Space Force,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and TBS’ ‘The Last O.G.”

He executive produced PBS’ Emmy-nominated documentary “The Neutral Ground,” which followed the 2015 turmoil that ensued after the New Orleans City Council voted to remove four Confederate monuments from public grounds. A forceful group of critics protested the decision, and fearing retaliation, no crew agrees to remove the statues.

He’s also credited as an executive producer on several other projects, including HBO Max’s “1% Happy,” and an untitled medical comedy currently in development with NBC.

In addition to hosting Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening,” he remains the host of the Comedy Central podcasts “Roy’s Job Fair” and “The Daily Show: Beyond the Scenes.”

Wood has performed three stand-up specials on Comedy Central. His most recent special was the 2021’s “Imperfect Messenger.” His second stand-up special, “Roy Wood Jr.: No One Loves You,” remains Comedy Central’s highest-rated original stand-up premiere.

He continues to be represented by Mainstay Entertainment, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang, and Sechel PR.