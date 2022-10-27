×
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Dahmer’ Series Beats its Own Monster Record, ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Has Nielsen's Biggest Ever Opening Weekend For a Movie
Netflix/Disney+

Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” takes the lead for the second week in a row on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming chart, with 4.4 billion minutes viewed from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. The number, calculated during in the show’s first full week of availability, breaks the limited series’ previous record making it the seventh most streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen with 3.7 billion minutes viewed during the Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 viewing window.

The numbers show a record breaking week for both titles in the top 2 spots as “Hocus Pocus 2” takes the throne for Nielsen’s biggest-ever opening weekend for a movie with 2.7 billion minutes viewed following its Sept. 30 premiere.

