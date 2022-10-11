Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Becomes Netflix’s Second-Biggest English TV Show

Netflix fans continue to flock to binge-watch “Dahmer,” the unsettling drama series starring Evan Peters as the infamous killer cannibal, in record numbers.

Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” topped Netflix’s English TV Top 10 list for the third week in a row, with 205.33 million hours viewed for the week of Oct. 3-9. That means the limited series is now Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time in its initial release, with 701.37 million hours watched, behind only “Stranger Things 4,” which was watched 1.35 billion hours in its first 28 days.

The all-time Netflix TV leader in its first four weeks of release remains “Squid Game,” the South Korean surprise hit that notched 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days on the service.

The 10-epsiode “Monster,” which premiered Sept. 21, follows the story of the real-life serial killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, primarily told from the perspective of Dahmer’s victims. The series also explores “the systemic racism and institutional failures” of the Wisconsin police that “allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade,” according to Netflix’s description of the show.

“Monster” has been popular among Netflix members — but reviewers have panned the show, which currently has a 52% critics’ score on Rotten Tomato. Variety TV critic Caroline Framke called the limited series “predictable,” adding, “It’s a grim, sepia-toned slog that rarely justifies its own existence.”

On the Netflix film side, the Ryan Murphy-produced horror movie “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone” debuted at No. 2 on the Top 10 English Films list with 35.42 million hours viewed after its Oct. 5 premiere, according to the streamer.

Meanwhile, Netflix subscribers showed strong interest in the “Conversations With a Killer” documentary series, with “The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes” (31.4 million hours viewed) and “The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” (8.86 million hours viewed) both reaching the Top 10 for the week.

“The Midnight Club” (18.79 million hours viewed), Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series that recently broke the Guinness World Record for most jump scares in a premiere episode, also reached the Top 10.