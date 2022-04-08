The CW Network Summer 2022 Premiere Dates Include ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘Wellington Paranormal’ (TV News Roundup)

The CW Network has revealed the premiere dates for its summer programming, including “Coroner,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “In the Dark,” “Wellington Paranormal,” “Devils” and “Mysteries Decoded.”

“Coroner,” the Canadian investigative procedural starring Serinda Swan, will return for its fourth season at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. The season premiere will follow an episode of the Western series “Walker.”

Another series returning for its fourth season is the science fiction drama “Roswell, New Mexico.” The new season will premiere on Monday, June 6 at 8 p.m. The Season 4 debut of “In the Dark” follows at 9 p.m.

“Wellington Paranormal,” the supernatural comedy starring Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary, will return for its third season with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, June 22, at 9 p.m. The premiere will come directly after an episode of the popular superhero series “The Flash” at 8 p.m.

The Season 2 premiere of international finance conspiracy thriller “Devils” airs on Thursday, June 30, at 8 p.m. Finally, new episodes of the alternative series “Mysteries Decoded” will premiere on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m.

Also in today’s TV News:

AWARD SHOWS

The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, will make an appearance during Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards on Saturday, April 9. The First Lady’s appearance comes during month of the military child, and it is expected that Dr. Biden will speak to the resilience of the youngest generation, especially children of military members and veterans. Her speech will also aim to encourage America’s youth to keep growing, learning, and giving back to their communities. The Nickelodeon Productions show is being overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Paul J. Medford, Luke Wahl and Jennifer Bryson. Michael Dempsey serves as the executive producer, with Magda Liolis, Andria Parides, Kathryn Rickey and Greg Sills working as co-executive producers. Glenn Weiss directs the show.

RENEWALS

Apple revealed that “Greatness Code” will return for a second season. The short form sports docuseries dives into a pivotal career moment for some of the world’s greatest athletes, unveiling what drives them to greatness. The new season will include six episodes, each installment featuring a different athlete. The athletes in Season 2 include Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Letícia Bufoni, Scout Bassett, Bubba Wallace and Lindsey Vonn. “Greatness Code” is produced for Apple by Religion of Sports and Uninterrupted. It is directed by Gotham Chopra, who executive produces alongside Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets and Uninterrupted’s Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron. Matt Rissmiller co-produces. All six episodes will premiere on May 13 on Apple TV Plus.

TRAILERS

Part one of “The Rookie’s” two-part event will air on Sunday, April 24, with Niecy Nash (“Reno 9-1-1,” “Claws”) guest starring as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Her two episodes will set the stage for a potential untitled spinoff next season that would allow the show to grow beyond the Los Angeles Police Department. “The Rookie” stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sgt. Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers. Along with Nash, the two-part event guest stars Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark, Kat Foster as Special Agent Casey Fox and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza. The series is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Other executive producers include Terence Paul Winter, Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman and Bill Norcross. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of “The Rookie,” a co-production with ABC Signature. Watch the full trailer below.

INITATIVES

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has announced the return of its Financial Literacy Month campaign, Nuestras Finanzas (Our Finances). The campaign, which began last year, promotes financial health and responsibility among Latino families through programming and outreach. With the Neustras Finanzas campaign, Telemundo pairs with Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy to stage talks and initiatives, and will air financial literacy programming throughout the month of April on CNBC, CNBC en Español and Noticias Telemundo.