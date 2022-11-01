Nexstar Replaces Longtime CW Comms Chief Paul Hewitt With Beth Feldman

Nexstar has named Beth Feldman the senior vice president of network communications at the CW, replacing Paul Hewitt, the longtime comms chief at the younger-skewing broadcaster.

Feldman will oversee internal and external communication and program publicity effective immediately, taking over for Hewitt, who is leaving the network after 22 years at the job in the wake of Nexstar’s majority acquisition of the channel.

In a statement about his exit, Hewitt said: “For the past 20 years, I have been incredibly fortunate to have played a role, albeit a small one, in helping shape, influence and even define popular culture with the series we created and shared with our passionate fans. This job has been an absolute gift, and I’m eternally grateful for all of my colleagues in our CW family, the producers and talent on the shows too many to list that I have had the pleasure of working alongside, and above all, a world-class PR team that I am proud to say has always been the best of the best in this industry. I’m looking forward to jumping headlong into the next chapter of my career, and I wish Dennis, Sean, Beth and everyone at The CW and Nexstar all of the best as they steer this network into its bold, new future.”

“Beth’s deep connection to the television entertainment industry and her vast experience creating successful promotional and awareness campaigns for a broad array of news, talk, and entertainment programming make her an invaluable resource for The CW,” new CW president Dennis Miller. “She is an innovative and creative thinker and has well-established relationships with important media outlets across the country and here in Hollywood. I am looking forward to the energy she will bring to our communication efforts as she continues building on the solid foundation established by Paul Hewitt and his team during the last 22 years. We thank Paul for all his help and wish him well.”

