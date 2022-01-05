Nexstar Media Group in Negotiations to Acquire Stake in the CW Network

Nexstar Media Group is in negotations with ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia to acquire a sizable stake in the CW Network, the broadcast network born in 2006 out of the union of the WB and UPN.

A representative for Nexstar declined to comment. CBS and WarnerMedia could not immediately be reached for comment late Wednesday. News of the talks were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Nexstar, based in Irving, Texas, is the nation’s largest owner of TV stations and the core affiliate group for the CW in major markets such as New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Nexstar’s pursuit of CW is a natural move for the company that has as many stations as CBS, NBC and ABC have as affiliates, although not all of Nexstar’s 199 full-power TV stations are affiliated with CW.

A source close the situation said deal talks were in part the result of the “frothy” market conditions for media M&A. In an everyones-talking-to-everyone, a new configuration for the CW would not be a surprise. ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia have co-owned the network since early 2006, when the WB and UPN were merged after nearly a dozen years on the air into a single entity, so named for the “C” in CBS and “W” in Warner Bros.

(Pictured: CW’s “Riverdale”)