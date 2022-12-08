CW Sets IndyCar Docuseries ‘100 Days to Indy’

The CW has picked up a documentary series about the lead up to the Indianapolis 500.

Titled “100 Days to Indy,” the six-part series is said to “take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the bold and brash personalities of the NTT INDYCAR Series as they begin the 2023 season and start their epic quest for racing’s greatest prize.” The series does not have a premiere date at the time of this publishing, but is expected to launch in Spring 2023.

“100 Days to Indy” is produced by Penske Entertainment and Vice Media Group. It is directed by Patrick Dimon and executive produced by Bryan Terry for Vice.

“’100 Days To Indy’ is a high-octane adventure grounded in emotional sports storytelling,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW Network. “Alongside our partners at Vice Media Group, Penske Entertainment and NTT INDYCAR Series, we have come together to deliver a series that will follow these champions of the racetrack and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

The airing of the docuseries comes as The CW is facing a dramatic shift in its programming strategy. Following the network’s acquisition by Nexstar, it is largely expected to move away from scripted programming and instead focus on unscripted fare and low-cost foreign acquisitions. To that end, longtime network head Mark Pedowitz stepped down after a decade at the helm of The CW.

“The Indy 500 is the most unique, exhilarating and engaging event on the planet,” said Penske Entertainment president and CEO Mark Miles. “It’s an unrivaled spectacle fueled by ambitious, fearless and captivating personalities. This series will give viewers an unprecedented front row seat as the racing season begins and the countdown to Indy accelerates. Ultimately, through the compelling creative lens and massive reach of both Vice and The CW, we will bring the world-class competition and drama of the NTT INDYCAR Series to a newer and more youthful audience.”

“Vice is honored to produce the first sports project with Nexstar and The CW since the acquisition, and to bring this series through the checkered flag with everyone at the network,” added Morgan Hertzan, president of Global TV at Vice Media Group. “The team at the NTT INDYCAR Series has an incredible journey for the world to join and Vice is looking forward to being in the driver’s seat with them.”

