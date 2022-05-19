CW Fall 2022 Schedule: ‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Set for Tuesdays, ‘Walker’ and Its Prequel Take Thursdays

The CW has announced its fall 2022 schedule, which will see the “Supernatural” prequel “The Winchesters” anchoring Tuesday nights.

The series, which follows Sam and Dean’s parents, will kick off Tuesdays and lead into the acquired series “The Professionals” starring “Smallville” alum Tom Welling.

On Mondays, “All American” remains in the 8 p.m. slot and will be followed by the spinoff “All American: Homecoming.” On Wednesdays, DC series “Stargirl” is being moved to a fall primetime slot, kicking off the night at 8 p.m. followed by the third season of “Kung Fu.”

Thursdays belong to Jared Padalecki, with “Walker” staying in the 8 p.m. slot and leading into the prequel series “Walker: Independence.” Fridays and Saturdays are all alternative programming. “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway” run Fridays while “Magic with the Stars” and “World’s Funniest Animals” are on Saturdays. Finally, on Sunday, the acquired series “Family Law” and “Coroner” will air.

The CW also announced that “Riverdale” Season 7 will bow at midseason, with that season also being the show’s last. The new show “Gotham Knights” is being held for midseason.

Read the full schedule below.

More to come…

MONDAY

8:00-9:00PM ALL AMERICAN

9:00-10:00PM ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00PM THE WINCHESTERS (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM PROFESSIONALS (New Series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00PM DC’S STARGIRL (New Night)

9:00-10:00PM KUNG FU

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00PM WALKER

9:00-10:00PM WALKER INDEPENDENCE (New Series)

FRIDAY

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

SATURDAY

8:00-9:00PM MAGIC WITH THE STARS (New Series)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS

SUNDAY

8:00-9:00PM FAMILY LAW (New Series)

9:00-10:00PM CORONER (New Night)