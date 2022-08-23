‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Renewed for Season 12 at HBO

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been renewed for Season 12 at HBO.

Season 11 of the critically-acclaimed comedy series began airing on HBO in October 2021. That season picked up four Emmy nominations, including best comedy series and best guest actor in a comedy series for Bill Hader. The show has received 51 Emmy nominations in total to date.

“Playing the role of Larry David has been the greatest honor of my life,” Larry David said. “In researching this multi-faceted, multi-talented man, I discovered that there’s more to him than I ever could have imagined: He speaks six languages, brines his own pickles, and spearheads a national movement to install a bidet in every home. I’ve also been told from numerous sources that he is the most generous of lovers. I am so excited to once again transform into this force of nature. I only pray that I can do him justice.”

David created “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and stars as a semi-fictionalized version of himself. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

Along with David, the cast also includes Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Vince Vaughn, and Ted Danson.

“Larry outdoes himself season after season and always manages to come back when the audience needs him most,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “We’re thrilled for him, Jeff Schaffer, and our phenomenal cast to continue making us laugh and cringe in equal measure.”

David executive produces the series along with Garlin and Jeff Schaffer. Laura Streicher and Jennifer Corey serve as co-executive producers.