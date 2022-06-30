‘CSI’ Alum Wallace Langham Joins ‘Perry Mason’ Season 2 at HBO

Wallace Langham has signed on to the cast of “Perry Mason” Season 2 at HBO.

Langham joins a cast that includes returning series star Matthew Rhys as well as Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Diarra Kilpatrick, and Eric Lange among many others.

In Season 2, months after the end of the Dodson trial, Perry’s (Rhys) moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he’s even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul (Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he’s been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Langham will appear in the recurring role of Melville Phipps. Phipps is an attorney for a very wealthy oil baroness. He works well under women and acts as a caretaker when necessary. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Phipps fits right in with the upper echelon of society.

Langham is best known for his time on “CSI,” where he played lab tech David Hodges for the majority of the show’s 15 seasons. He recently reprised the role in the followup series “CSI: Vegas.” Langham is also known for appearing in the hit HBO comedy “The Larry Sanders Show” as well as “Veronica’s Closet” and films like “Weird Science,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” and “The Social Network.”

He is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Justice & Ponder.

“Perry Mason” is based on the characters created by Earl Stanley Gardner. Jack Amiel and Michael Begler serve as writers and co-showrunners and executive producers on Season 2. Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell executive produce via Team Downey. Rhys executive produces in addition to starring. Joe Horacek also executive produces, with Regina Heyman co-executive producing. Fernando Coimbra, Jessica Lowery, Marialy Rivas, and Nina Lopez-Corrado are directing two episodes each of the new season.