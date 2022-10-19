‘CSI’ Vet Carol Mendelsohn Signs First-Look Broadcast Deal With Fox

Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz’s Carol Mendelsohn Productions (CMP) has signed a multi-year first-look broadcast direct deal with Fox Entertainment.

The announcement was made by Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of entertainment, during MIPCOM Cannes. Under the deal, CMP will develop scripted drams for Fox. Should any shows be greenlit, they would be wholly owned by Fox with Mendelsohn and Weitz executive producing.

CMP has already set up one project for development under the deal — a series adaptation of the Thomas Perry novel “The Bomb Maker.” Per the official logline, the series “follows former commander Dick Stahl, who is called in after the majority of the LAPD Bomb Squad is killed by a house bomb. On his first day back, the now three-person team is dispatched to a suspected car bomb, and it quickly becomes clear to him that they are dealing with an unusual criminal mastermind―one whose intended target appears to be the Bomb Squad itself.”

The search is currently on for a writer to adapt the book for the screen. This is the latest attempt by Mendelsohn to adapt “The Bomb Maker,” as the project was previously set up at Fox in 2017 but ultimately did not go forward.

“Carol is one of the great architects of broadcast television’s most influential and longstanding dramas,” Thorn said. “Together with Julie, we have two of the most talented, respected producers in the industry; and we are excited to bring their creativity and powerful storytelling to Fox, starting with their development of ‘The Bomb Maker.’ This deal underscores our pledge to being home to the best creators in the business, while offering them creative flexibility and a direct relationship with our network and programming team, which are rare commodities in today’s marketplace.”

“There was an instant meeting of the minds when Julie and I sat down with Michael Thorn and Brooke Bowman,” said Mendelsohn. “This is a uniquely creative opportunity for us and we’re excited by our new partnership and all its possibilities.”

Mendelsohn is best known for her work on CBS’ “CSI” franchise, having served as showrunner and executive producer on the mothership series and co-creator and executive producer on “CSI: Miami,” “CSI: NY,” and “CSI: Cyber.” She also executive produces “CSI: Vegas,” which recently began its second season at CBS.

Mendelsohn is repped by WME, TFC Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.