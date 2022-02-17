Crypt TV Partners With Metaversal to Launch Monster Universe NFTs

Jack Davis and Eli Roth’s Crypt TV is getting into the monster NFT business. The TV horror studio has partnered with Metaversal to launch Monster Fight Club, a collection of 10,000 NFTs inspired by Crypt TV’s Monster Universe.

“Crypt’s IP has been adapted at the highest levels of television, live events and video games but nothing excites me more than our entry into NFTs,” said Davis, Crypt TV CEO. “I truly believe NFTs and Web3 could set off a new era of IP creation, community development and restack the deck in favor of creators. When I started Crypt in 2015 I did so wanting to create IP for a new generation of internet consumers. With this step to NFTs, I feel we are closer than ever to fulfilling our original mission.”

Crypt TV’s Monster Universe incudes television, podcasts and live events. Its output includes Peacock’s “Girl in the Woods,” directed by Krysten Ritter, and the Amazon Prime Video film “Chhorii.” Crypt TV also released its first podcast based on its original monster “Mordeo” with iHeartPodcasts and Blumhouse Productions.

Crypt TV investors include Lerer Hippeau, Advancit Capital, NBCUniversal, and Blumhouse Productions.

Users will be able to mint ten Crypt TV monsters as Monster Fight Club NFTs: The Birch, Brute, Cakeman, Fluffy, Harclaw, Look-See, Miss Annity, Mordeo, The Thing, or Walter.

“Each NFT is a 1/1 and has a different rarity based on combinations of backgrounds, skin textures and other features,” the companies said. “Future drops include Tormented Crystal NFTs that can be forged with a monster to make them stronger and upgrade one of seven characteristics: power, vitality, intelligence, agility, stealth, terror, and a unique supernatural trait.”

Monster Fight Club NFT holders will receive a collectible NFT card of their monster, with the ability to create a profile pic (PFP), ticketing features, a downloadable 3D monster file to use in the metaverse and more.

Monster Fight Club NFTs will be available via Mint Passes, sold on March 9, 16 and 23. The Mint Passes are NFTs and can be traded too. A public sale will follow on March 30.

“Metaversal is thrilled to work with Crypt TV, the pioneer of internet horror content, and bring it into the open metaverse,” said Yossi Hasson, CEO of Metaversal. “There are infinite possibilities for those who join the Monster Fight Club community and share in this collective experience.”

Here’s a teaser: