Tubi Announces Casting for Coming-of-Age Comedy ‘Crushed’ (TV News Roundup)

Tubi has announced the casting and director for “Crushed,” a coming-of-age comedy set to premiere this April on Fox Entertainment’s ad-supported streaming service.

“Crushed” follows Kate (Bebe Wood), a romantic high schooler who has a huge crush on classmate Jason (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). But, as she unsuccessfully tries to get together with Jason during their senior class trip, things spiral out of control.

In addition to Wood and Chavez, “Crushed” also stars Brenna D’Amico (“Descendants: Wicked World”), Valerie Azlynn (“Sullivan & Son”), Kylee Russell (“Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery”), Lisa Yamada (“All of Us Are Dead”), Meg Wright (“Jeepers Creepers III”) and Bailey Stender (“Pop Music High”).

The Tubi original is directed by Niki Koss (“Night, Night”) and written by Heidi Lux, in her screenwriting debut. “Crushed,” which hails from Cartel Pictures for Tubi, is produced by Stan Spry and Eric Scott Woods.

Also in today’s TV News Roundup:

PREMIERE DATES

Apple TV Plus has announced the return dates for three of its animated children’s TV shows. Season 2 of “Stillwater,” about three siblings who live next door to a wise panda, will premiere all six episodes March 18. An Earth Day special from the show will air on April 22. The series is based on the award-winning Scholastic book “Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth and is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee. Apple also announced that Season 2 of “Doug Unplugs” will return with new episodes on April 1 and “Harriet the Spy,” which stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch, returns on May 20. Apple TV Plus also shared a teaser for “Stillwater” — view below.



Prime Video has announced that the Josh Brolin-starring western series “Outer Range” will premiere on the service April 15. Created by Brian Watkins, “Outer Range” stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher who must defend his family in the face of supernatural phenomena. Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton also star. The show is executive produced by Watkins, Brolin, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. The executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Brad Pitt. Season 1 of “Outer Range” will run for eight episodes, with two episodes streaming weekly. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple has shared the teaser trailer for Season 2 of “Tehran,” the Emmy-winning Israeli spy series. The new season, which follows the adventures of Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan), will see Glenn Close join the cast alongside Season 1 stars Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shervin Alenabi, Arash Marandi and Shila Ommi. The series was created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and executive produced by Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, and Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Daniel Syrkin and Eldad Koblenz for Kan 11. The series will return on May 6 with two new episodes, followed by new episodes dropping weekly. Watch the teaser below.

STREAMING

World of Wonder’s four-part docuseries “Frockumentary” will premiere March 15 on WOW Presents Plus. “Frockumentary” follows the Frock Destroyers — RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. stars Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and Blu Hydrangea — and takes viewers back to 2020, when the group recorded and released their debut album, “Frock4Life.” The series also features collaboration with Leland, Freddy Scott and Gabe Lopez. Watch a teaser below.

DEALS

ReachTV announced an exclusive partnership with Advertising Week to develop original content from a business perspective. The partnership’s first project is the upcoming series “More Than a Celebrity,” which will feature entrepreneurial stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Stone. The show will air on ReachTV’s network of more than 2,500 airport screens throughout North America. The collaboration will also see projects in the education space and other original content that is yet to be announced.