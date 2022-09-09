‘Criminal Minds’ Revival at Paramount+ Sets Official Title and Casts Zach Gilford

The Paramount+ revival of “Criminal Minds” has set a new title: “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” Additionally, Zach Gilford has been added to the cast as a recurring guest star.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” will premiere this fall, expanding upon the long-running series that originally concluded in 2020 after 15 seasons. The revival follows the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers as they come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Gilford will play Elias Voit, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side and an obsession with death.

Gilford is best known for starring in all five seasons of “Friday Night Lights” as Matt Saracen. More recently, he has appeared in TV projects including “Good Girls” on NBC, “Midnight Mass” on Netflix and the Spectrum Original series “L.A.’s Finest,” as well as films such as “The Purge: Anarchy.” He will next be seen in the ensemble of Netflix’s “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a horror series from Mike Flanagan.

Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner, and executive produces alongside writers Breen Frazier and Christopher Barbour; director Glenn Kershaw; and Mark Gordon.