‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Sets Premiere Date at Paramount+

“Criminal Minds: Evolution,” the streaming revival of the popular CBS series, has gotten an official premiere date on Paramount+.

The 10-episode first season of the new series will premiere with two episodes on Nov. 24. New episodes will then drop weekly on Thursday until the midseason finale on Dec. 15. New episodes will resume airing on Jan. 12 until the finale on Feb. 9.

The announcement was made by series showrunner Erica Messer during a panel for Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) day.

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” was ordered to series in July and was first reported as being in development in early 2021. It will see the return of original cast members Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford will also appear in a season-long recurring guest star role. The show will blend serialized storytelling with the procedural format of the original series.

Per the official series description, “The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Messer serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour are also writers and executive producers, while Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce. Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer. ABC Signature and CBS Studios produce.

Created by Jeff Davis, “Criminal Minds” was an incredibly popular series for CBS, beginning in 2005 and running for 15 seasons and 324 episodes. It remained one of CBS’ most watched shows throughout most of its time on the air. The series concluded its run on the broadcaster in February 2020.