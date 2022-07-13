‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Ordered to Series at Paramount+

The “Criminal Minds” revival is finally moving forward at Paramount+.

Variety has confirmed with sources that the continuation of the long-running CBS procedural has received a 10-episode order at the streaming service. The project was first reported as being in development in early 2021, though series star Paget Brewster had said on social media later that year that project appeared to be “dead.”

Reps for Paramount+ declined to comment.

Created by Jeff Davis, “Criminal Minds” was an incredibly popular procedural for CBS, beginning in 2005 and running for 15 seasons and 324 episodes. It remained one of CBS’ most watched shows throughout most of its time on the air. The series concluded its run on the broadcaster in February 2020.

The show followed a team of FBI profilers who worked for the Behavioral Analysis Unit. Over the course of its run, the cast included stars such as Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, Brewster, and several others. The show spawned two spinoffs — “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.”

Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Tyler and Brewster are all expected to return for the revival, which is reportedly getting a 10-episode order. Erica Messer, who served as showrunner on multiple seasons of the CBS show, is also returning. Sources also say that rather than following the episodic format of the original series, the new show would take a more serialized approach, with the team working to solve one case per season.

TVLine first reported the series order.