CrimeCon Announces Inaugural Clue Awards for True Crime Content, Submissions Open (EXCLUSIVE)

CrimeCon, the annual gathering of true crime content creators and fans, is joining the awards circuit with its launch of the inaugural Clue Awards. The ceremony, which will recognize the best of true crime content produced in 2021, will take place on April 30 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel, during the annual convention.

“True crime programming has always captivated audiences, but since launching CrimeCon in 2017 the genre has expanded dramatically,” said CrimeCon founder and executive producer Kevin Balfe. “The true crime community is incredibly passionate and supportive, and we felt it was time to recognize the exceptional content in this space and the creators who are telling these stories in a responsible and impactful way.”

Submissions for the awards will be open from Thursday until March 25 here. There will be five nominees across seven categories that solely recognize unscripted and nonfiction content. The categories are: outstanding episodic series, television; outstanding docuseries, television; outstanding episodic series, podcasting; outstanding docuseries, podcasting; outstanding documentary film; true crime book of the year; crime fighter of the year. Nominations will be announced in April.

Nominees and winners will be chosen by the CrimeCon selection committee, which is composed of producers, executives and creators from brands including iHeart, Simon & Schuster, and Oxygen, among others. Eligible projects must have been released sometime between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of last year, and must be available in the United States.

CrimeCon will take place this year from April 29 to May 1 in Las Vegas, with panels, live events and hands-on experiences for true crime fans and creators alike. Submissions for the first annual Clue Awards are open at a discounted rate until March 11. More information is available on CrimeCon’s website. The 2022 Clue Awards are produced by Rob Schlissel.

The timeline for the 2022 Clue Awards is as follows:

Submissions Open: Thursday, February 17

Deadline for Early Submissions: Friday, March 11

Deadline for Final Submissions: Friday, March 25

Nominations Announced: April 2022

Inaugural CrimeCon Clue Awards Ceremony at Paris Las Vegas: Saturday, April 30

Eligible projects must have premiered during calendar year 2021 (January 1 – December 31). Only unscripted and/or nonfiction content is eligible, and projects must be available in the United States.