‘Crime and Punishment’ Limited Series in Development at Start

International streaming service Start has announced it is developing a limited series adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s classic novel “Crime and Punishment.”

Created and directed by Vladimir Mirzoyev (“Russian Death,” “Her Name Was Mumu”), the eight-episode drama series will follow the book’s protagonist Rodion Raskolnikov, as well as his sister Dunya.

Like the book, the series follows the desperate and indebted Rodion, who is swayed by a dark force to commit petty theft in a supermarket. Tormented by his conscience, Rodion is led to murder an old woman, causing crippling guilt and paranoia to set in.

While the novel takes place in 19th century Russia, the series is set in modern-day St. Petersburg, providing “a new perspective on one of the most philosophically important pieces of Russian literature of all time,” according to the press release.

“We love to play with new styles and genre tropes, and we’re excited to give fresh breath to this iconic IP and transfer it to modern times,” Daria Bondarenko, EVP of sales and acquisitions at Start, said in a statement. “What would these characters look like now? What influences their choice? And, finally, with the incomprehensible logic of crime, what would force an ordinary St. Petersburg student to move to the dark side — his inner demons, or someone more powerful, the Devil?”

“This new adaptation of the novel brings new perspectives and interpretations to a classic story. It is not only the story of Rodion Raskolnikov, but also the story of his sister Dunya,” Mirzoev added. “They look alike and they have similar characters. But what’s most important, although it is not so obvious, is that they are both heroes. They are both passionate, proud and incapable of surrender.”

Vasily Grigolyunas serves as director of photography.