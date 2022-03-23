Cress Williams, Shian Tomlinson Join NBC Drama Pilot ‘Unbroken’

Cress Williams and Shian Tomlinson have both been cast in the NBC drama pilot “Unbroken,” Variety has learned.

The series follows three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California as they make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.

The pair joins previously announced cast members Scott Bakula, Anna Wood, Amanda Payton, Delon de Metz, Oluniké Adeliyi.

Williams will star as Will Stanton, a retired bull-riding champion and manager of the Holleren ranch. A warm and unflappable man, Will is Cole’s (de Metz) best friend and uncle to his two adult children. Tomlinson will play Ngozi “Gozi” Stanton, a fiercely competitive girl with a dazzling smile who’s determined to become a rodeo champion like her father.

Williams most recently starred in The CW’s DC superhero show “Black Lightning,” which ran for four seasons. He has also appeared on shows such as “The West Wing,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “ER” among many others. In film, he has starred in features such as “Two Days in the Valley” and “Never Been Kissed.”

He is repped by APA and managed by Sinclair Jones.

Tomlinson, who is currently a college student, recently made a guest appearance on the NBC medical drama “New Amsterdam.” She has also starred in the short films “Bittersweet” and “Loves Baby Soft.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists, Harvest Talent Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Shaun Cassidy is the writer and executive producer on “Unbroken.” Bronwen Hughes will executive produce and direct the pilot. Bakula will executive produce in addition to starring. Universal Television is the studio.