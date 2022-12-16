The Creative Coalition Announces Diversity Gap Initiative With Gloria Calderón Kellett, Judd Apatow, Jason Blum Among Co-Chairs (EXCLUSIVE)

The Creative Coalition announced the launch of the Diversity Gap Initiative, a fund that will provide $10,000 grants for entry-level entertainment industry new hires who come from low-income backgrounds without connections to help them meet their basic needs such as housing, transportation and food.

Writer and director Gloria Calderón Kellett serves as the chair of the initiative. Judd Apatow, Jason Blum, Krista Vernoff and Mike Royce will co-chair the initiative. The Creative Coalition will also partner with agencies, studios and networks to support the initiative.

“If we want to make it possible for new voices to join us in this industry, it starts here. This pay gap initiative bridges the shortfall that industry entrants find in LA and NYC – two of the most expensive cities in the world. By helping to remove the financial barrier of entry, we know more will have the opportunity to thrive,” said Calderón Kellett.

In the first year, The Creative Coalition plans to raise funds to provide a minimum of 10 grants, and mentoring and access to leaders in the entertainment industry to assist the grantee with their career goals.

“The entertainment industry is at its best when there is a wide range of diverse talent at every stage,” Apatow said.

Blum added: “This initiative is a great way to create opportunities for people who might otherwise not be able to get their foot in the door and, frankly, a great way for a lot of us to pay it forward by helping open up those doors.”

Applicants hoping to meet eligibility for the program must complete an application and meet the minimum requirements for consideration, which includes confirmation of a full-time position or offer, an assistant or equivalent entry-level title and a need for financial support.