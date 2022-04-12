‘Conversations With Friends’ Sets Hulu Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

“Conversations With Friends,” the upcoming series adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel, will premiere on May 15 on Hulu, BBC announced today, in addition to dropping a new trailer for the show.

The series follows 21-year-old Frances (Alison Oliver), who, after three years, is still best friends with her ex-girlfriend, Bobbi (Sasha Lane). The two are inseparable, but at one of their poetry performances in Dublin, they meet Melissa (Jemima Kirke), an older writer who is taken by them. Bobbi and Frances begin to hang out with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome actor. Melissa and Bobbi flirt openly with one another, but Nick and Frances begin a serious affair, which tests the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to re-examine her vulnerabilities.

“Would it depress you to sleep with someone who loved someone else?” Frances asks Bobbi in the trailer. “Not if they love me, too,” Bobbi responds.

The trailer also features a new song from Phoebe Bridgers, titled “Sidelines,” which is her first new original song since her 2020 album, “Punisher.”

“Conversations With Friends” is directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Leanne Welham. The series is produced by Element Pictures and is adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel by Alice Birch, Mark O’Halloran, Meadhbh McHugh and Susan Soon He Stanton. The show has been commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama and Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three in the UK and co-financed by Northern Ireland Screen. Executive producers are Ed Guiney, Emma Norton and Andrew Lowe for Element Pictures, Rose Garnett and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC and Lenny Abrahamson. Catherine Magee is series producer and Jeanie Igoe is producer.

Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

DATES

Travel documentary series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and “Nomad with Carlton McCoy” will premiere May 1, CNN has announced. “Searching for Italy,” which is hosted by Tucci as he travels through Italy exploring the cuisine of the country, returns for its second season after premiering February 2021. Tucci executive produces the show with Tom Barry and Eve Kay for Raw, as well as Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm, and Jon Adler for CNN Original Series. “Nomad” is a new series in which McCoy explores the food and culture of major cities such as Seoul, Ghana, Paris, Toronto and his hometown Washington D.C. The show is executive produced by Chris Collins, Lydia Tenegalia, Jared Andrukanis, and Erik Osterholm for Zero Point Zero Production, as well as Entelis, Gamm, and Adler for CNN Original Series.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) is expanding its Board of Governors with four new additions. Joining the Board is Greg Berlanti, writer, director, and producer, Berlanti Productions; Lauren Shuler Donner, producer; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, director, entrepreneur, actor, and producer; and Ann Sarnoff, former Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group. MPTF serves to support working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services. The new four members will sit alongside current members including J.J. Abrams, Byron Allen, Betsy Beers, Channing Dungey, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Tony Goldwyn, Bonnie Hammer, Kevin McCormick, Christopher Nolan, Peter Rice, Karen Rosenfelt, Emma Thomas, and John Wells.

AWARDS

The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) has announced the full list of nominees for the 2022 Rockie Awards International Program Competition. The competition, which will be held in-person as well as live streamed via YouTube, aims to recognize excellence in television and digital media from around the world. It will be hosted by Rakhee Morzaria, writer and star of CBC’s original comedy “Run the Burbs.” The Rockie Awards Grand Jury, who chooses the recipient of the Grand Jury Prize, includes Vanessa Brookman, Head of Kids EMEA, WarnerMedia; Trish Williams, Executive Director, Scripted Content, CBC; James Blue, Head, Smithsonian Channel & Senior VP, MTV News and Docs, ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands; Young-kyu Kim, Co-CEO, Studio Dragon; Caroline Hollick, Head of Drama, Channel 4; and Candice Wilson Cherry, Head of Development and Production, LOL and Monika Ille, Director, APTN. For the full list of nominees, please visit: https://rockies.playbackonline.ca/nominees