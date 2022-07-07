Content Partners Taps Vine Alternative Exec Rob Amir as Senior Vice President (EXCLUSIVE)

Content Partners has hired Vine Alternative Investments executive Rob Amir as senior vice president at the media company, Variety has learned exclusively.

In his new role, Amir will oversee “augmenting” the content business’ “sourcing of new film, television, music and other entertainment intellectual property assets,” per the company, which is the owner of films including “13 Going on 30,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Black Swan,” “Hugo” and “xXx,” as well as Revolution Studios, and the co-owner of the “CSI” franchise.

Amir will be based in Content Partners’ Los Angeles headquarters and start his position immediately.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Rob to the Content Partners family,” said Steve Kram, co-founder and CEO of Content Partners. “Between his many years of demonstrated entertainment dealmaking expertise and proven track record structuring sound investments, he brings an incredible background that I’m confident will have an immediate impact on the company. We look forward to the great relationships and partnerships that his addition will generate in the years to come.”

Amir added: “I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join Content Partners. The company’s principals have methodically built an exceedingly successful business by focusing on making disciplined investments while concurrently developing strong relationships across the entertainment ecosystem. They have formed a stellar reputation as a trusted source of capital and long-term partner to the space. I hope to help amplify that growth in a meaningful manner.”

Prior to joining Content Partners, Amir was most recently partner and head of transaction analytics at Vine Alternative Investments, where he led the music practice. Before that, he was managing director at Rizvi Traverse Management, where he focused on capital raising and evaluating, and worked for Sony Pictures Entertainment from 2005 to 2010.