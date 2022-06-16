Connie Britton, Chandler Kinney, Reign Edwards and Sofia Carson Join Women in Entertainment Summit 2022 (EXCLUSIVE)

The 2022 Women in Entertainment Summit has added several notable speakers to its lineup, including Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”), Sofia Carson (“Feel the Beat,” “Descendants”), Chandler Kinney (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin”) and Reign Edwards (“The Wilds”), Variety has learned exclusively.

The actresses will all participate in fireside chats at the June 22 event, which marks WIE’s first summit since 2019 and its sixth overall.

As Variety first reported earlier this week, the 2022 WIE summit’s panel topics include “how creatives keep a beloved story relevant to up and coming audiences, how media companies are expanding their offerings to meet the needs of today’s consumers, how to negotiate deals within the IP and talent rights space, and much more.”

Previously announced speakers for Women in Entertainment Summit 2022 include Paul Feig, Karen Pittman and Alexandra Shipp, among dozens of other executive producers, writers, executives and stars from within the entertainment and media industries.

This edition of WIE will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on June 22.

Founded by Renee Rossi (Relativity Ventures) and Gretchen McCourt, WIE aims to bring together women and men who are “dedicated to celebrating the empowerment of women in all areas of the entertainment industry.”

“Our mission is and always has been to share knowledge from incredible women who have built successful businesses in the world of entertainment and media,” Rossi said when the return of WIE Summit was revealed. “We are back stronger than ever this year – combining a group of vastly dynamic speakers and panel topics to curate an event that I’m confident will help aspiring professionals grow and evolve their careers.”