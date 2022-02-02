Comcast, ViacomCBS Get Full Regulatory Approval for SkyShowtime Streaming Service

SkyShowtime, the joint streaming venture between Comcast and ViacomCBS, has received full regulatory approval.

It will launch in Europe later this year.

SkyShowtime’s CEO Monty Sarhan, who was put in charge of the project last month, will lead the roll-out.

Sarhan is a veteran of both Comcast and ViacomCBS. He previously spent more than a decade at EPIX, the subscription television service, where as EVP and general manager he launched the business’s direct-to-consumer service as well as securing full national distribution with MVPDs.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Networks International, has said of Sarhan: “Monty’s career at the forefront of both content and technology, his ability to scale businesses, and his background with both JV partners make him the perfect leader for the business as we bring the very best entertainment, movies, and original series from the ViacomCBS, Sky, and NBCUniversal portfolio of brands to SkyShowtime.”

Sarhan is based in the U.K, where he will oversee the first leg of SkyShowtime’s roll out in over 20 Europe-based markets, encompassing 90 million homes, starting with: Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

The SkyShowtime platform will offer 10,000 hours of content across a multitude of genres including scripted drama, family and kids programming, movies, local fare, factual and documentary and key franchises.

Details on pricing is still to come.

Sarhan, said in a statement: “We are pleased that SkyShowtime has received all regulatory approvals and are excited to bring this new, unique and compelling entertainment service—with a broad range of some of the world’s leading content—to millions of consumers across these markets.”