Colman Domingo, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Samantha Hanratty Among 2022 Television Humanitarian Awards Honorees

The Creative Coalition has announced its crop of high profile honorees for this year’s eighth annual Television Humanitarian Awards Gala.

The list includes James Cromwell (“Succession”), Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”); and Samantha Hanratty (“Yellowjackets”), along with Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Paul Scheer (“Black Monday”).

The Television Humanitarian Awards Gala, which takes place during Emmy week, highlights prominent figures in the television industry, as well as 2022 Emmy Award nominees who use the power of their celebrity for social good.

“Grey’s Anatomy” co-executive producer and writer Jamie Denbo has also been named the recipient of the Your Voice Carries Weight Award – which honors a television leader for their advocacy work in obesity awareness – for the episode, “Living in a House Divided.”

Variety’s Marc Malkin will host this year’s ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

“The incredibly talented individuals we are honoring at the TV Humanitarian Awards exemplify Hollywood at its best – dynamic stars who use their voices to make the world a better place,” said The Creative Coalition President and actor Tim Daly.

The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk added in a statement: “We have a long history of honoring entertainment industry leaders for their good work and these days it’s more important than ever to use the platforms of the arts for positive change.”

All proceeds from the special charity event benefit The Creative Coalition’s year-round work to protect and advance the arts. The Creative Coalition’s Television Humanitarian Awards are supported by Novo Nordisk Inc. Variety is the exclusive media partner.