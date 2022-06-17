‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Production Team Detained at Capitol After Filming Interviews

A field production team for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was detained in the Capitol on June 16 after filming comedy segments for the CBS late-night show.

CBS confirmed that an incident occured with the Capitol Police while a production team to support the foul-mouthed puppet character Triumph the Insult Comic Dog were on an authorized location shoot in Congress.

Among the nine people arrested was Robert Smigel, the writer and comedian behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

“On Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of ‘The Late Show,’ ” CBS said in a statement. “Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed. After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police.”

The Capitol Police received a call about a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Fox News. The group was reportedly detained outside the offices of Republican House members Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). It is believed the group was released later that night.

6) Fox has confirmed the arrests of these nine persons through a senior House source. Jake Plunkett

Allison Martinez

Tyrone Dean

Stephen Romond

Nicoletta Green

Brendan Hurley

Robert Smigel

Josh Comers

David Feldman — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 17, 2022

The incident comes amid heightened security and tension in the halls of Congress as hearings into the riot by former President Donald Trump’s supporters that ensued in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Smigel and his caustic canine character gained fame starting in the late 1990s through his appearances on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and “Late Night With Conan O’Brien.”

