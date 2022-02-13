Coinbase Bounces QR Code Around for 60 Seconds in Minimalist Super Bowl Commercial

Less is more for Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. The company debuted a new commercial during Super Bowl LVI that didn’t bear much resemblance to any of its surrounding advertisements in the broadcast.

The sixty-second advertisement is almost solely composed of a QR code ricocheting against the sides of the frame, akin to a DVD Video logo that appears when a movie is paused for a long enough stretch of time. Set to a song titled “Alupa – Pappa,” the QR card bounces around, changing colors, before the commercial concludes with the Coinbase logo. Scanning the QR code redirects viewers to Coinbase’s official website.

More to come…