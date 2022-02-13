×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: ‘Money Heist’ Star Najwa Nimri Teases Season 2 Role in Alex de la Iglesia’s ’30 Coins’

Coinbase Bounces QR Code Around for 60 Seconds in Minimalist Super Bowl Commercial

coinbase super bowl
Coinbase

Less is more for Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. The company debuted a new commercial during Super Bowl LVI that didn’t bear much resemblance to any of its surrounding advertisements in the broadcast.

The sixty-second advertisement is almost solely composed of a QR code ricocheting against the sides of the frame, akin to a DVD Video logo that appears when a movie is paused for a long enough stretch of time. Set to a song titled “Alupa – Pappa,” the QR card bounces around, changing colors, before the commercial concludes with the Coinbase logo. Scanning the QR code redirects viewers to Coinbase’s official website.

More to come…

 

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad