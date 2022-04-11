‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueña’s Action Series ‘The Ledger’ Lands at HBO Max for Development (EXCLUSIVE)

The action series “The Ledger” starring Xolo Maridueña has been set up at HBO Max for development, Variety has learned exclusively.

The half-hour series was first reported as being shopped to networks and streamers back in October. It follows the trials and travels of Gabriel (Maridueña), a young man who sets out into the world to right the wrongs of the deadly man who trained him. Using only the ledger kept by his predecessor, Gabriel travels from town-to-town, an avenging angel, fixing shattered lives.

Juan Carlos Coto is attached to write and executive produce the series. Maridueña executive produces along with Will Packer of Will Packer Media and Brandon Guzmán of Valor Entertainment Group. Alvie Hurtado and Peggy Cheng of Will Packer Media are overseeing the project for the company.

Maridueña is best known for starring in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series “Cobra Kai,” the continuation of the original “Karate Kid” film franchise. Maridueña has been with the show from the beginning in the role of Miguel, who becomes the first student of Johnny Lawrence. He is also known for his role in the NBC drama series “Parenthood.” Maridueña is set to star in the DC superhero film “Blue Beetle,” which is set to be released theatrically in August 2023.

He is repped by UTA, Valor Entertainment and Hanson Jacobson.

Coto is an executive producer on the hit Fox series “9-1-1” and a consulting producer on “9-1-1: Lone Star.” He previously served as the showrunner on “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” at El Rey Network. Prior to that, he worked on shows like “Heroes,” “Nikita,” and “Journeyman.”

He is repped by UTA.