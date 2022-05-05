‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Spin Kicks Its Way to a September Premiere Date

Less than nine months after the launch of Season 4, the “Cobra Kai” crew is heading back to Netflix this September.

“Cobra Kai,” the popular “Karate Kid” sequel television series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will debut its fifth season Sept. 9. The news was announced out a panel conversation with the stars of the series at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival this Thursday.

Based on the original ’80s “Karate Kid” franchise by Robert Mark Kamen, “Cobra Kai” focuses on the characters of Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), 30 years after the events of the original films. Now struggling with mid-life crises in their own ways, the two’s long-settled high school rivalry reignites after Johnny reopens the old Cobra Kai dojo as its primary sensei. In addition to Macchio and Zabka, the series has brought back other members of the original films’ cast, including Martin Kove as John Kreese and Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver.

In addition to the date announcement, the streamer also released a teaser for the upcoming season. The trailer shows the results of last season’s All Valley Tournament, which ended with Cobra Kai winning the competition and Terry Silver taking complete control over the dojo and beginning plans to expand it.

“Today is a turning point at Cobra Kai,” Griffith narrates in the teaser. “Our competition has closed up shop, and the only thing better than a full dojo, is a whole valley full of full dojos.”

The teaser also reveals several upcoming plot points for the series, including Daniel taking drastic measures to take down Terry and Johnny traveling to Mexico with his estranged son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) to hunt down the missing Miguel (Xolo Maridueña).

“Cobra Kai” first premiered in 2018 as a YouTube Premium original series. The show was acquired by Netflix starting with its third season, after YouTube stopped producing original scripted content. The series stars an ensemble cast, which in addition to the old “Karate Kid” film stars also includes Maridueña, Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio and Peyton List. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg created the series and executive produce through Counterbalance Entertainment. Macchio and Zabka also executive produce along with Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett and Susan Ekins. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Watch the full teaser below.