Netflix Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Takes Lead After Just Three Days of Viewing

“Cobra Kai” high-kicked to the top of Netflix’s most-watched TV shows list with its Season 4 debut in just the first three days after its New Year’s Eve launch, according to the streaming service’s newly released Top 10 data.

The fourth season of “Karate Kid” sequel series came in at No. 1 on Netflix’s worldwide Top 10 English TV Shows rankings for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022, with audiences spending an impressive 120.06 million hours watching the William Zabka- and Ralph Macchio-led show.

Coming in a fairly distant second on the list was the second season of “The Witcher,” which was knocked out of first place by “Cobra Kai” in its third week on the Top 10 and drew 94.270 million hours watched over the past week.

“Emily in Paris” Season 2 was No. 3 on the English-language list with 91.98 million hours watched, per Netflix.

For the non-English language small-screen titles, the first season of “The Silent Sea” reigned supreme for the second week in a row with 47.83 million minutes watched.

On the film side, Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” was the top English-language movie yet again, pulling in audiences for 152.29 million hours. “Lulli” led the non-English language movie titles with 15.2 million hours viewed.

TV: English

Netflix viewership for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

Rank Show Title Weekly Hours Viewed Weeks in Top 10 1. Cobra Kai, Season 4 120,060,000 1 2. The Witcher, Season 2 94,270,000 3 3. Emily in Paris, Season 2 91,980,000 2 4. The Witcher, Season 1 42,890,000 4 5. Stay Close, Season 1 31,290,000 1 6. Emily in Paris, Season 1 25,170,000 2 7. Queer Eye, Season 6 14,420,000 1 8. Cobra Kai, Season 1 13,450,000 1 9. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, Limited Series 13,070,000 1 10. WWII in Color: Roady to Victory, Season 1 12,680,000 2 Source: Netflix

TV: Non-English

Netflix viewership for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

Rank Show Title Weekly Hours Viewed Weeks in Top 10 1. The Silent Sea, Season 1 47,830,000 2 2. The Queen of Flow, Season 2 29,530,000 7 3. Money Heist, Part 5 26,310,000 11 4. Daughter From Another Mother, Season 2 24,000,000 2 5. Café con aroma de mujer, Season 1 23,230,000 1 6. Squid Game, Season 1 18,110,000 16 7. The Girl From Oslo, Season 1 17,460,000 2 8. Single’s Inferno, Season 1 17,150,000 1 9. Our Beloved Summer, Season 1 13,840,000 2 10. The Queen of Flow, Season 1 11,280,000 7 Source: Netflix

Film: English

Netflix viewership for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

Rank film Title Weekly Hours Viewed Weeks in Top 10 1. Don’t Look Up 152,290,000 2 2. The Unforgivable 21,310,000 4 3. The Lost Daughter 18,260,000 1 4. Back to the Outback 17,720,000 4 5. Red Notice 14,540,000 8 6. Spider-Man: Homecoming 14,180,000 3 7. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 12,870,000 2 8. Death to 2021 10,380,000 1 9. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 5,440,000 1 10. Spider-Man 5,430,000 1 Source: Netflix

Film: Non-English

Netflix viewership for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022