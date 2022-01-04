Netflix Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Takes Lead After Just Three Days of Viewing

“Cobra Kai” high-kicked to the top of Netflix’s most-watched TV shows list with its Season 4 debut in just the first three days after its New Year’s Eve launch, according to the streaming service’s newly released Top 10 data.
The fourth season of “Karate Kid” sequel series came in at No. 1 on Netflix’s worldwide Top 10 English TV Shows rankings for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022, with audiences spending an impressive 120.06 million hours watching the William Zabka- and Ralph Macchio-led show.
Coming in a fairly distant second on the list was the second season of “The Witcher,” which was knocked out of first place by “Cobra Kai” in its third week on the Top 10 and drew 94.270 million hours watched over the past week.
“Emily in Paris” Season 2 was No. 3 on the English-language list with 91.98 million hours watched, per Netflix.
For the non-English language small-screen titles, the first season of “The Silent Sea” reigned supreme for the second week in a row with 47.83 million minutes watched.
On the film side, Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” was the top English-language movie yet again, pulling in audiences for 152.29 million hours. “Lulli” led the non-English language movie titles with 15.2 million hours viewed.
TV: English
Netflix viewership for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022
|Rank
|Show Title
|Weekly Hours Viewed
|Weeks in Top 10
|1.
|Cobra Kai, Season 4
|120,060,000
|1
|2.
|The Witcher, Season 2
|94,270,000
|3
|3.
|Emily in Paris, Season 2
|91,980,000
|2
|4.
|The Witcher, Season 1
|42,890,000
|4
|5.
|Stay Close, Season 1
|31,290,000
|1
|6.
|Emily in Paris, Season 1
|25,170,000
|2
|7.
|Queer Eye, Season 6
|14,420,000
|1
|8.
|Cobra Kai, Season 1
|13,450,000
|1
|9.
|Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, Limited Series
|13,070,000
|1
|10.
|WWII in Color: Roady to Victory, Season 1
|12,680,000
|2
|Source: Netflix
TV: Non-English
Netflix viewership for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022
|Rank
|Show Title
|Weekly Hours Viewed
|Weeks in Top 10
|1.
|The Silent Sea, Season 1
|47,830,000
|2
|2.
|The Queen of Flow, Season 2
|29,530,000
|7
|3.
|Money Heist, Part 5
|26,310,000
|11
|4.
|Daughter From Another Mother, Season 2
|24,000,000
|2
|5.
|Café con aroma de mujer, Season 1
|23,230,000
|1
|6.
|Squid Game, Season 1
|18,110,000
|16
|7.
|The Girl From Oslo, Season 1
|17,460,000
|2
|8.
|Single’s Inferno, Season 1
|17,150,000
|1
|9.
|Our Beloved Summer, Season 1
|13,840,000
|2
|10.
|The Queen of Flow, Season 1
|11,280,000
|7
|Source: Netflix
Film: English
Netflix viewership for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022
|Rank
|film Title
|Weekly Hours Viewed
|Weeks in Top 10
|1.
|Don’t Look Up
|152,290,000
|2
|2.
|The Unforgivable
|21,310,000
|4
|3.
|The Lost Daughter
|18,260,000
|1
|4.
|Back to the Outback
|17,720,000
|4
|5.
|Red Notice
|14,540,000
|8
|6.
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|14,180,000
|3
|7.
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|12,870,000
|2
|8.
|Death to 2021
|10,380,000
|1
|9.
|Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
|5,440,000
|1
|10.
|Spider-Man
|5,430,000
|1
|Source: Netflix
Film: Non-English
Netflix viewership for the week of Dec. 27, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022
|Rank
|film Title
|Weekly Hours Viewed
|Weeks in Top 10
|1.
|Lulli
|15,210,000
|1
|2.
|Vicky and Her Mystery
|15,160,000
|2
|3.
|Minnal Murali
|11,440,000
|2
|4.
|Stand by Me Doraemon 2
|6,730,000
|2
|5.
|1000 Miles from Christmas
|6,650,000
|2
|6.
|Intervenção
|3,650,000
|1
|7.
|The Whole Truth
|2,780,000
|5
|8.
|Anonymously Yours
|2,060,000
|4
|9.
|The Hand of God
|2,000,000
|3
|10.
|Sooryavanshi
|1,970,000
|5
|Source: Netflix