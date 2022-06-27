‘Cobra Kai’ Team’s Netflix Action-Comedy Series ‘Obliterated’ Casts Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig

The Netflix action-comedy series “Obliterated” from the creators of “Cobra Kai” has found its first two cast members, Variety has learned.

Nick Zano and Shelley Henig are set to star in the series, which was picked up at Netflix in May after having originally been ordered to series at TBS.

The show tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that a bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

Zano will star as Chad McKnight, who heads up the special forces team. The team loves him despite his reputation for being a wild guy on and off the job. The night from hell in Vegas will test his commitment to both keeping the good times going and saving the world while he’s at it.

Zano is known for playing Nate Haywood, a.k.a. Steel, in the DC series “Legends of Tomorrow” at The CW. His other TV credits include “Minority Report,” “Happy Endings,” “2 Broke Girls,” and “90210.” He is repped by UTA and John Carrabino Management.

Hennig will play Ava Frost, a CIA lead agent who likes to play by the book while overseeing an elite Special Forces team. But the book gets thrown out the window when she and the team have to go back to work while impaired.

Hennig most recently starred in the Netflix series “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.” She is also known for shows like “Teen Wolf,” “Dollface,” and “Days of Our Lives.” She is repped by APA, Alchemy Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.

“Obliterated” has been picked up for eight one-hour episodes. “Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald serve as writers and executive producers on the show, with Dina Hillier of their Counterbalance Entertainment company also executive producing. Sony Pictures Television, where Counterbalance is under an overall deal, serves as the studio. Sony also produces “Cobra Kai.”