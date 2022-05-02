‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Move Action Series ‘Obliterated’ to Netflix From TBS

“Cobra Kai” creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald have set up their action series “Obliterated” at Netflix, Variety has learned.

The Netflix series orders comes nearly three years after it was originally announced the show was picked up at TBS. The show is described as an action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

Netflix has given the an order for eight 45-minute episodes. Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald serve as executive producers and showrunners on the show via Counterbalance Entertainment. All three will also direct multiple episodes. Counterbalance’s Dina Hiller also executive produces. Sony Pictures Television, where Counterbalance is under an overall deal, is the studio. Casting is underway with plans for production to commence in the summer.

The series order deepens Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald’s relationship with Netflix. After “Cobra Kai” moved ahead to the streamer of its third season, it has proven incredibly popular, so much so that Netflix renewed it for Season 5 ahead of the Season 4 premiere. The show also received four Emmy nominations for its third season, including one for best comedy series.

The series order also comes as TBS and TNT are moving out of scripted series programming. While sources say that “Obliterated” began the move to Netflix some time ago, Variety exclusively reported last week that both TBS and TNT are no longer going to be developing scripted shows. The move is part of changes occurring at the networks in the wake of the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger.